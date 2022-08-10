Dougherty Co., Albany still negotiating SPLOST funding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After weeks of back-and-forth, Dougherty County and the City of Albany cannot agree on how SPLOST funds should be split. Tuesday, the County sent another counter-proposal to the city responding to the city’s proposal.

After about an hour of conversation, the Dougherty County Commission is hoping this counter-proposal they’ll be sending to the city will be the last one.

SPLOST is sales tax collected over a 6-year period. Over that time, Dougherty County is expecting to collect a little more than $100 million.

For the city and county to get the full amount, they have to enter into an intergovernmental agreement. Something they’ve been trying to do since the beginning of July.

Tuesday, the city gave the county a counter-proposal asking for several issues before entering into an agreement.

One was that SPLOST funds be split 64/36 in the city’s favor. The county agreed.

The city also asked for the county to allocate $3.5 million for their sewer project in the first year SPLOST is collected. The County Commission agreed to give them the money over a two-year period.

The city also asked for a question to be put on the November ballot regarding if the city and county should consolidate on the November ballot.

Some county commissioners agreed that the governments should consolidate, but these issues should not be part of this negotiation.

Many County Commissioners believed the county’s role is underappreciated, and say that this offer is the last.

Gloria Gaines is a county commissioner. (WALB)

“We constantly hear about the population and obligations the city has but I think you also need to consider the obligations the county has,” said County Commissioner Gloria Gaines.

Victor Edwards is a county commissioner. (WALB)

“They take us for granted and we give, and we give we never see it reciprocal part. That’s my problem,” said County Commissioner Victor Edwards.

Although the Secretary of State did give them an extension to reach an agreement by August 19. Cohilas is hopeful they can reach an agreement by the original deadline of August 12.

