Another state will no longer tax feminine hygiene products, diapers

Colorado is no longer taxing feminine hygiene products and diapers.
Colorado is no longer taxing feminine hygiene products and diapers.
By Lindsey Grewe and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Colorado is joining several other states when it comes to no longer taxing diapers or feminine hygiene products.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state has removed the sales tax permanently on such items sold at grocery stores and drug stores.

“We said diapers and feminine products are necessities that should be like apples and oranges; there’s no sales tax, it’s not a luxury item. So, we permanently removed the sales tax from those items,” Polis said.

Two female state representatives and two female state senators also said they supported the removal of those taxes.

“Removing the tax on dignity is a smart move, not only to save Coloradans’ money on essential products but to help remove the stigma around these everyday items,” said Rep. Susan Lontine.

KKTV reports the bill would go into effect on Wednesday.

“This is about dignity. The more we can make these products affordable, the more access folks will have to these essential products, and the more money folks across our state will save,” said Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis.

Lawmakers said the bill passed earlier this year with Democrat and Republican support within the state.

Copyright 2022 via KKTV Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

