Another arrest made in Lanier Co. fatal shooting, another still wanted

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Lanier County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on June 18, three men traveling in a car on Highway 221 in Lanier County were shot by people in another vehicle. One of those men died and the two others survived.

Two arrests were in connection to the Lanier County shooting. (Source: Law Enforcement)

On August 3, Travion Snell, of Douglas, was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in relation to that shooting. Shamond Campbell, of Douglas, was previously arrested for the same charges.

Both Campbell and Snell are at the Lowndes County Jail.

Rodarious Swanson is still wanted in connection to the Lanier County shooting. (Source: Law Enforcement)

Rodarious “Rod” Swanson is still wanted on felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call (1-800) 597-TIPS.

