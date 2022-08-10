Ask the Expert
Albany school zone speed cameras to go into effect soon

When Dougherty County Schools start back on Aug. 15, so will the RedSpeed cameras in school...
When Dougherty County Schools start back on Aug. 15, so will the RedSpeed cameras in school zones.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - When Dougherty County Schools start back on Aug. 15, so will the RedSpeed cameras in school zones.

“We want all persons to be aware when traveling through all school zones in the City of Albany. Four locations will be added to the program to enhance traffic safety in our community. Over the coming months, construction will begin on installing the new lights and signage in our school zones. The security of our children and those transporting the youth is essential, and we want all persons to be mindful of their driving actions,” Albany Police Department officials said in a release.

Four new cameras will be added.

The cameras will be in the following school zones:

  • Robert Harvey Elementary
  • Lincoln Elementary
  • Alice Coachman Elementary
  • Sherwood Elementary
  • Westover High School
  • Morningside Elementary
  • Northside Elementary
  • Dougherty High School
  • Monroe High School

Officials said citations will be issued for violations one hour before school, throughout the school day and one hour after school is out for the day.

The cameras will only be enforced when school is in session, according to officials.

Citations will be issued for anyone that exceeds the school zone limit by 11 mph.

“Multiple infractions will result in citations, (and not) points on issued driver’s license or an insurance increase,” officials said.

