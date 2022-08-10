Ag commissioner highlight National Farmers Market Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Commissioner Gary Black with the Department of Agriculture sat down with WALB News 10′s Jim Wallace to highlight National Farmers Market Week.

“The question today, this is National Farmers Markets Week. How important are Farmers Markets to the state of Georgia?” Wallace asked.

“Jim, there are doing great. Thanks for all the support from Channel 10 and everyone down your way. I know we had a few hiccups in Cordele a few years ago. I think that the community responded with great leadership and we were able to step up to the legislature and do some little special things. They had a real good season there. Atlanta is doing good. It’s kind of the flagship market, the Atlanta produce terminal and market. Really the produce terminal for the Southeast up there. They’ve had a wonderful season,” said Black. “Those with state markets in your viewing area, real strong presence. Thomasville, a new, Andrew Thompson and his family down there with the pork products and a new store. Moultrie is as good as ever. Valdosta is solid. So we are still pleased. Still got some challenges moving forward. The state investing in the future in the investment that we had in the past, strong assets for the state of Georgia. But I’m really pleased with the health, the profitability for the most part. But always a work in progress.”

“Those farmers markets not only to the growers, the farmers but to the people of Georgia. I know people like to go to them.”

“They do. Our retail in the state farmers’ markets are, they are still important. They still have a very important role to play in agriculture and I think they will for generations to come. Once again, it’s really important. These are state assets. They are owned by all state taxpayers. In the future session of the General Assembly, I’m certain Gov. Kemp understands this. There is going to be an ongoing focus to make certain that we keep those investments sound and up to date. And I hope the Governor and the legislature continue to do that in the years to come,” Black said.

