ABAC welcomes first female president

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, students, staff and faculty of ABAC welcomed their new president for this upcoming school year.

Dr. Tracey Brundage is ABAC’s first female president.

Prior to ABAC, Brundage had a successful career at Keystone College in Pennsylvania where she served as their president for four years. Former President Dr. David Bridges retired after 16 years and Brundage said she’s excited to continue the ABAC legacy.

“I think there is an incredible legacy here that Dr. Bridges was able to do some really great things and so I’m really looking forward to taking that baton and moving forward and being able to position the institution,” Brundage said.

Although she’s only on day 3 of her ABAC presidency, Brundage said she’s ready to make the necessary changes to ensure all students are accommodated.

Students at almost every institution have concerns before starting classes. Brundage addressed concerns from ABAC students.

One being students having to walk long distances to classes because of limited parking on campus.

“I know that there are some parking projects that are ongoing to improve that and I can say that we’re always interested in improving our experience for our students and listening to what their needs are,” Brundage said.

ABAC provides on-campus housing for a third of its student body. Currently, the institution has a waitlist for students needing housing.

“We’re very excited about everybody’s interest to be a part of living on campus. It is something that we’re continuing to take a look at it and figure out how we can meet everybody’s needs,” she said.

Fall semester begins on Aug. 15.

