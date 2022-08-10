18 Georgia residents make Forbes annual billionaires list
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 2022 billionaires list has been released by Forbes and there are quite a few Georgia residents on the list.
There are 2,668 billionaires on this year’s list, which is 87 fewer than last year.
They are worth a collective $12.7 trillion -- $400 billion less than 2021′s collective worth.
Not everyone lost money though. More than 1,000 billionaires are richer than they were in 2021.
Elon Musk is the top billionaire for 2022, followed by Jeff Bezos (Amazon); Bernard Arnault & family (LVMH); Bill Gate (Microsoft); Warren Buffet (Berkshire Hathaway); and Larry Page (Google).
America has the most billionaires with 735 on the list. China remains number two with 607.
But who is the top billionaire in Georgia?
There are 18 Georgia billionaires on the list and the biggest billionaire of them all is Bernard Marcus (Home Depot). He is worth $8.7 billion.
The owner of the Atlanta Falcons and relatives of the Chick-fil-A founder are also on the list.
The owner of Waffle House, owner of Spanx, and entertainer Tyler Perry are also on the list.
Here is the full list:
Bernard Marcus, Home Depot: $8.7 billion
Jim Kennedy, Cox Enterprises: $7.8 billion
Arthur Blank, Home Depot/Atlanta Falcons: $7.1 billion
John Brown, former chairman of Stryker Corp. (medical equipment); $5.4 billion
Gary Rollins, owner of Orkin pest control: $5.3 billion
Ben Chestnut, MailChimp email marketing: $5 billion
Dan Kurzius, MailChimp email marketing: $5 billion
Bubba Cathy, Chick-fil-A, net worth: $4.6 billion
Dan Cathy, Chick-fil-A, net worth: $4.6 billion
Trudy Cathy White, Chick-fil-A: $4.6 billion
Ted Turner, cable television: $2.3 billion
Joe Rogers Jr., Waffle House: $2 billion
David Zalik, financial technology: $1.9 billion
Tope Awatona, scheduling software company Calendly: $1.4 billion
Sara Blakely, Spanx: $1.1 billion
Ronald Clarke, payments technology: $1.1 billion
Tyler Perry, movies and television: $1 billion
Jeff Sprecher, global stock exchange operator ICE: $1 billion
