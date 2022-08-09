Victim identified in Americus homicide investigation

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The victim of an Americus homicide has been identified, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI is investigating the death of Calvin Jerome Smith, 19. It happened Monday on the 200 block of Brookdale Drive.

Agents said the Americus Police Department asked for assistance around 8:25 a.m.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is to call the Americus Police Department’s tip line at (229) 924-4102. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.