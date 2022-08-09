Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Victim identified in Americus homicide investigation

The GBI is investigating the death of Calvin Jerome Smith, 19. It happened Monday on the 200...
The GBI is investigating the death of Calvin Jerome Smith, 19. It happened Monday on the 200 block of Brookdale Drive.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The victim of an Americus homicide has been identified, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI is investigating the death of Calvin Jerome Smith, 19. It happened Monday on the 200 block of Brookdale Drive.

Agents said the Americus Police Department asked for assistance around 8:25 a.m.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is to call the Americus Police Department’s tip line at (229) 924-4102. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is currently underway after a body was found Saturday night.
Body found at Albany sports complex
On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin...
Death investigation underway in Arlington
Aug. 8 marks one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was tragically killed as a result of...
One year later, Nigel Brown’s memory lives on; homicide still under investigation
Homicide investigation underway on Brookdale Dr. in Americus
Homicide investigation underway on Brookdale Dr. in Americus
Joshua Russell was charged with randomly shooting during Johnson County High School Football Game
Update: 1 charged in Johnson Co. football game shooting incident

Latest News

Crews will be working on a busy Albany road starting Wednesday morning.
E. Broad construction to cause traffic delay Wednesday
Members of the Opal Project volunteering at a humane society.
Sylvester program aims to help adults with special needs
In 2018, Andrea Willis went into Brother’s Convenience Store for a coffee and left paralyzed.
Men sentenced in Albany attempted assassination plot conviction
WALB
Viral photo shows overcrowded hallways at Lowndes High School