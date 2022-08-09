Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Sylvester program aims to help adults with special needs

Members of the Opal Project volunteering at a humane society.
Members of the Opal Project volunteering at a humane society.(Nicole Braswell)
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One program in Sylvester is aiming to help adults with special needs.

Nicole Braswell is one of the co-founders of Opal Project.

Nicole Braswell is one of the co-founders of Opal Project.
Nicole Braswell is one of the co-founders of Opal Project.(WALB)

“Opal stands for opportunity, purpose and abundant living,” Braswell said. “So our main goal is to give our individuals opportunities. So they can discover their purpose and live independent and abundant lives.”

The Opal Project helps people of all ages, but this week’s outreach program is aimed at adults.

Jakin Tillery is another co-founder of the program.

“Both Nicole and I had been special education teachers for years, and we were both in the high school setting,” Tillery said. “And we just saw that our kids were gaining all these great skills throughout high school, but then as soon as they graduated and aged out, there were very few resources out there for them.”

Jakin Tillery is one of the co-founders of the Opal Project.
Jakin Tillery is one of the co-founders of the Opal Project.(WALB)

Those in the program take on activities they might not otherwise do. Like volunteering at a humane society, going shopping for groceries and preparing meals.

Braswell said the community support has been great.

“We’ve had a tremendous response from our community,” Braswell said. “We couldn’t do this without our community. We’ve had a great response. The humane society has been awesome. They love partnering with us and letting our guys come out and work.”

She said the participants love it as well.

“They love to get out and meet people. And show people what they’re capable of, and love to go out and work,” Braswell said. “The more that they do and more that they see they can do, their confidence and independence just explodes.”

Ty Sorrells is a volunteer for the Opal Project.
Ty Sorrells is a volunteer for the Opal Project.(WALB)

Volunteer Ty Sorrells said he’s learned many things since signing up.

“Treat people the same no matter what. They’re all the same. They’re all nice,” he said.

Sorrells said one of his favorite trips was to Albany’s Flint RiverQuarium.

Cameron McKey is an Opal Project participant.
Cameron McKey is an Opal Project participant.(WALB)

Something Cameron McKey enjoyed too.

“I hung out with my friends. I like going on trips to eat lunch,” McKey said.

Kentavien Walker has been with the program for a while now.

Kentavien Walker has been an Opal Project participant for two years.
Kentavien Walker has been an Opal Project participant for two years.(WALB)

“This is my second year,” he said. “Mom doesn’t like me being stuck in the house, nothing to do. And I come out in the community and help people out.”

Program founders said the group has events frequently and that if people want to get involved, they should follow the program’s Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is currently underway after a body was found Saturday night.
Body found at Albany sports complex
On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin...
Death investigation underway in Arlington
Aug. 8 marks one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was tragically killed as a result of...
One year later, Nigel Brown’s memory lives on; homicide still under investigation
Homicide investigation underway on Brookdale Dr. in Americus
Homicide investigation underway on Brookdale Dr. in Americus
Joshua Russell was charged with randomly shooting during Johnson County High School Football Game
Update: 1 charged in Johnson Co. football game shooting incident