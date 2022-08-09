Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Indie filmmakers, festivals benefiting from Georgia’s thriving film industry

Out on Film is one of only two Oscar-qualifying LGBTQ film festivals in the country and six in the world.
Out on Film Festival
Out on Film Festival(Jim Farmer)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s thriving film industry is having a positive impact on independent filmmakers and the festivals that showcase their work.

As the director Out on Film, Jim Farmer has seen first-hand the benefits of Georgia’s thriving film industry.

“It’s really taken off,” said Farmer about the film festival. “Every year it seems like the submissions double. This year, we’re considering close to 1000 films.”

Out on Film is one of only two Oscar-qualifying LGBTQ film festivals in the country and six in the world. Now in its 35th year, the Atlanta-based festival has grown from 7 days to 11 with 150 films featured.

“I remember roughly about 10 years ago, I tried to pull together a group of LGBTQ filmmakers just for a panel discussion, and I had three people,” Farmer recalled. “I was like, ‘Wow.’ And now I mean, it’s grown so much.”

Farmer said part of his organization’s mission is to attract filmmakers to the metro.

“They’ve loved their experience at the festival,” he added. “They’ve loved Atlanta, and they decided to shoot their next projects here. Some of those people have moved here.”

Daresha Kyi, whose documentary ‘Mama Bears’ will be featured during this year’s upcoming festival, moved to Atlanta from New York five years ago, mostly for a better quality of life. However, she says the state’s booming film industry was an added bonus.

“It’s great to have resources to call upon and say, ‘Hey, do you have a good sound person? Hey, I’m my PA is sick, do you have somebody who could step in today,’” Kyi said. “Whatever it is.”

They’re relationships that compliment different sides of filmmaking

“The industry is great for film festivals because you know, it brings us more filmmakers,” said Farmer. “It’s great for Georgia. It’s great for the community, and filmmakers love being here.”

The 35th anniversary of Out on Film festival is Sept. 22 through Oct. 2. Many of the films will be shown at Midtown’s Landmark Theatres Art Cinema.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin...
Death investigation underway in Arlington
In 2018, Andrea Willis went into Brother’s Convenience Store for a coffee and left paralyzed.
Men sentenced in Albany attempted assassination plot conviction
The GBI is investigating the death of Calvin Jerome Smith, 19. It happened Monday on the 200...
Victim identified in Americus homicide investigation
Fitzgerald police have arrested 3 TEENAGE BOYS ACCUSED OF driving a stolen car INTO A GUN STORE...
Three teens arrested for stealing guns from Fitzgerald firearms store
Aug. 8 marks one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was tragically killed as a result of...
One year later, Nigel Brown’s memory lives on; homicide still under investigation

Latest News

Homicide investigation underway on Brookdale Dr. in Americus
Victim ID’d after shooting on Brookdale Dr. in Americus
Did the state of Georgia fail Jayceion Mathis?
Newly released documents uncover what led to the death of 4-year-old Jayceion Mathis
Chris Cohilas is the Dougherty County Chairman.
Dougherty Co., Albany still negotiating SPLOST funding
Reports show several unanswered reported calls of abuse in Jayceion Mathis's case
Reports show several unanswered calls of abuse in Jayceion Mathis's case
Sylvester program aims to help adults with special needs
Sylvester program aims to help adults with special needs