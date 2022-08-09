Ask the Expert
E. Broad construction to cause traffic delay Wednesday

Crews will be working on a busy Albany road starting Wednesday morning.
Crews will be working on a busy Albany road starting Wednesday morning.(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crews will be working on a busy Albany road starting Wednesday morning, according to the city.

At 8 a.m., crews will work to clear a ditch at 1537 E. Broad Avenue and will also block off the westbound lane of the area. The city said while the blocked area will not stop westbound traffic, it will cause delays and drivers may want to consider an alternate route when traveling.

The work is expected to last until about 11 a.m., however, delays could extend the time it takes crews to complete the work.

Drivers should use caution when driving in the area.

