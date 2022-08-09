Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Downtown Americus: A great place to dine

We all know Downtown Americus is an amazing place to shop, but did you know that it's also an amazing place to dine?
By WALB Sales
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - We all know Downtown Americus is an amazing place to shop, but did you know that it’s also an amazing place to dine?

Spend the day sampling all that Downtown Americus has to offer for lovers of all things delicious. 

World famous chili dogs, gyros, bistros, seafood, steak, bars and fine dining — downtown has it all.

Find out more about Americus here: https://bit.ly/3u3pHVI

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is currently underway after a body was found Saturday night.
Body found at Albany sports complex
Aug. 8 marks one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was tragically killed as a result of...
One year later, Nigel Brown’s memory lives on; homicide still under investigation
On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin...
Death investigation underway in Arlington
Homicide investigation underway on Brookdale Dr. in Americus
Homicide investigation underway on Brookdale Dr. in Americus
Joshua Russell was charged with randomly shooting during Johnson County High School Football Game
Update: 1 charged in Johnson Co. football game shooting incident

Latest News

Day Trippin
Downtown Americus: A great place to dine
Photo of Nigel Brown.
Nigel Brown supporters demand community leaders take action
WALB
Albany community gathers for peaceful protest for Nigel Brown
Nigel Brown was 9 years old when he was killed
Albany community reflects on 1 year since Nigel Brown’s death