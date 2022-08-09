Appeals court: House panel can get Trump’s tax returns
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - The fight to reveal former President Donald Trump’s tax returns is moving forward.
On Tuesday, a federal appeals court approved a request that allows the House Ways and Means Committee to obtain the paperwork.
The decision from the D.C. Circuit Court is a major defeat for Trump, who has spent years trying to prevent the release of his tax information, and comes the day after the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, reportedly as part of a classified records probe
Trump lawyers could appeal the tax returns decision and continue to extend the litigation.
