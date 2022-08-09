Ask the Expert
An active week, drier weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Following a dry morning, scattered showers and isolated strong thunderstorms moved westward into SGA Monday afternoon. A few storms produced gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Showers linger past midnight ending before sunrise.

With a tropical airmass holding through the week, an active weather pattern keeps daily rain likely. Periods of heavy rain and slow moving storms may produce isolated flash flooding. Late week a cold front sinks south with drier air filtering in dropping rain chances and temperatures for the weekend into early week. Mornings cooler with lows in the upper 60s around 70 and highs mid-upper 80s.

In the tropics, there’s a disturbance in the eastern Atlantic that has a medium chance for tropical development over the next 5 days. September 10 is the peak of the season.

