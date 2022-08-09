Ask the Expert
Albany, Dougherty Co. reach decision on tax funding split

By Riley Armant
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a few weeks of going back and forth, a decision was reached Monday on how SPLOST funds will be divided between the City of Albany and Dougherty County.

The city and county commissions agreed to a 64/36 split with the city in the majority. That funding breaks down to $66.732 million for the City of Albany and $32.868 million for Dougherty County.

In addition to the split:

  • The county agreed to give $3.5 million towards a combined sewer system, or CSS, project
  • The city and county will hold more meetings to determine the specifics of how the money will be allocated.
  • The city commission also asked for a non-binding question on the November ballot on if the city and county commission should consolidate

“It’s the first day here in the eleventh hour. Not even the eleventh hour, we’re at the 11.59 hour, And it’s the first proposal that we can actually comprehend and vote on,” said City Commissioner Chad Warbington. “So I think the public needs to know that.”

The first meeting to discuss how much funding each city project will get will be Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Government Center.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

