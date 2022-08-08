VSU kicked off fall camp under first year head coach Tremaine Jackson

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Blazers fall camp is underway under first year head coach Tremiane Jackson.

They are getting ready to blaze through the Gulf South Conference

with their eyes set on making another run to the championship.

Excitement in the building was felt throughout, even without the pad

The competitive juices were visible throughout the practice.

Coach Jackson believes days like Friday will teach the team how to get after each other throughout camp.

Especially once the pads are on.

“We have to take care of each other but man the conference only allows to travel so many people and when we get to the season. Guys are competing for a spot on the bus and we make no qualms about that. This is Valdosta State. This is Blazer football, you got to be special to play on this field and so we make guys step up and compete and the new guys understand that. They’re coming from all over the place, they didn’t come to sit down and so that’s what’s fun. What’s disappointing is just seeing them doing it in helmets for a couple of days. Sunday is the day when we’re going to find out who’s a man and who’s not. We’ll not. So we’ll do one more day of this and polishing it up but definitely the competition piece is something we needed to have happened to create the depth we need to make a run” said Jackson.

Coach Jackson is new at the helm but a few of his seniors were a part of the national championship team from 2018.

Both quarterback Ivory Durham and Douglas native Jameon Gaskin were there.

Durham spoke about what this offense is capable of, and Gaskin, well he offered some advice for the newcomers who haven’t dealt with South Georgia weather.

“It’s a air raid offense so we’re just going to continue to grow get better and you could see a lot of shots and a lot of running going on. The main thing is just staying humble. Just staying humble and focused on Valdosta State. Because the only team that could be Valdosta State is Valdosta State. And just take it day by day and game by game. So that’s pretty much it.” said Durham.

“Hydrate. Hydrate, eat,, it ain’t really much it’s just all eat different. If you ain’t from here, this heat will jump on your back. Like you said I’m here, so it’s a blessing to get used to it all my life, but to my guys I would just say hydrate and eat and stretch because this South Georgia heat ain’t no joke at all” said Gaskin.

The Blazers will get to heat up against Keiser University on September 1st.

