Peaceful protest held for 1 year since Nigel Brown’s death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several events on Monday to mark the solemn one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was killed in a drive-by shooting.

On Monday, a peaceful protest against gun violence began at 9 a.m. It is expected to last until noon in downtown Albany.

On Monday at 6 p.m., there will be a prayer vigil for Nigel. It will be at Floral Memorial Gardens in Albany.

Starting with WALB News 10 at Noon, there will be team coverage of Nigel’s passing throughout the newscasts on Monday.

