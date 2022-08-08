Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Nigel Brown supporters demand leaders take action

Photo of Nigel Brown.
Photo of Nigel Brown.(WALB)
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many protesters at Monday’s event say that it is up to both the community and its leader to make a change.

Nigel’s mother, Yolander Brown, says she believes the officers working on her son’s case have done a good job of keeping her informed.

Yolander Brown is Nigel Brown’s mother.
Yolander Brown is Nigel Brown’s mother.(WALB)

“I say law enforcement has been doing a wonderful job. They can’t call me with every detail. That’s not protocol,” she said. “But for the information that they have been calling me with, yes, I thank them. And they have been 100 with me.”

But Sherrell Byrd, a community activist in Albany, says community leaders need to do more.

“It’s important for even our leaders in this community. They’ve stopped talking about this,” Byrd said. “And they need to do something. They need to do something to stop the level of gun violence that we have.”

Protestors participating in chants.
Protestors participating in chants.(WALB)

Byrd says gun violence is a bigger issue than Nigel’s case.

“Albany saw a major uptake in violence during the pandemic,” she said. “And we had funds, we had resources that could’ve addressed this situation. But they didn’t use that money to help our community to heal from the trauma of COVID and the gun violence that happened.”

She, like many others, wants to see the Nigel Brown case solved.

Nigel Brown's mother (pictured in the gray t-shirt) hugging some fellow protestors.
Nigel Brown's mother (pictured in the gray t-shirt) hugging some fellow protestors.(WALB)

“They have a responsibility. They have a responsibility to answer for what happened to Yolander Brown and her family,” Byrd said. “They have to answer for why there’s so much gun violence in our community. They have to answer why our children are dying. And we need answers as a community.”

"End gun violence" poster.
"End gun violence" poster.(WALB)

Byrd says this issue needs to be addressed all across the country, and that she believes stricter gun laws need to be put in place to protect our children.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is currently underway after a body was found Saturday night.
Body found at Albany sports complex
Drowning
1 dead in Berrien Co. drowning
Joshua Russell was charged with randomly shooting during Johnson County High School Football Game
Update: 1 charged in Johnson Co. football game shooting incident
A lightning strike caused a home to engulf in flames Tuesday night.
Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire
Aug. 8 marks one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was tragically killed as a result of...
One year later, Nigel Brown’s memory lives on; homicide still under investigation

Latest News

WALB
Wilcox Co. Schools seeing more safety measures after away game shooting incident
Homicide investigation underway on Brookdale Dr. in Americus
WALB
Albany community gathers for peaceful protest for Nigel Brown
WALB
Nigel Brown's mom reflects on one year since he was killed in a drive-by shooting