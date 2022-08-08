Golden Rams turn up in first padded practice

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State’s football team put on the pads for the first time on Sunday night.

The golden rams were getting their coaches attention with their physical play and energy.

This is the time when the one on ones in trenches and on the perimeter start to ramp up.

The golden rams turned things up a notch up once it was time for team sessions.

I had to ask head coach Gabe Giardina if he’s starting to see players gain separation and junior linebacker Malik Barnes how he felt about the first day.

“Well I think it’s probably a little too early to tell that but this is part of the process of it and were glad to get back and watch the film and kind of see who played good and who played not good but some of it is they don’t know what to do yet. So it’s hard to play fast and play physical when you’re not sure what you’re doing. So long way before we get to a game but man what a great step in the right direction” said Giardina.

“It’s nice. You know for the first few days a lot of mental reps so we just have to push through it and focus up and come out here and give it your all on the field honestly” said Barnes.

Barnes was flying all over the field on Sunday night.

The Rams will start their season against Mississippi College on September 3rd.

