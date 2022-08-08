Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Golden Rams turn up in first padded practice

Video from WALB
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State’s football team put on the pads for the first time on Sunday night.

The golden rams were getting their coaches attention with their physical play and energy.

This is the time when the one on ones in trenches and on the perimeter start to ramp up.

The golden rams turned things up a notch up once it was time for team sessions.

I had to ask head coach Gabe Giardina if he’s starting to see players gain separation and junior linebacker Malik Barnes how he felt about the first day.

ASU head football coach Gabe Giardina said it might be too early to say players are gaining...
ASU head football coach Gabe Giardina said it might be too early to say players are gaining separation from each other(WALB)

“Well I think it’s probably a little too early to tell that but this is part of the process of it and were glad to get back and watch the film and kind of see who played good and who played not good but some of it is they don’t know what to do yet. So it’s hard to play fast and play physical when you’re not sure what you’re doing. So long way before we get to a game but man what a great step in the right direction” said Giardina.

“It’s nice. You know for the first few days a lot of mental reps so we just have to push through it and focus up and come out here and give it your all on the field honestly” said Barnes.

ASU junior linebacker Malik Barnes said the team has to give it their all once they step on the...
ASU junior linebacker Malik Barnes said the team has to give it their all once they step on the field(WALB)

Barnes was flying all over the field on Sunday night.

The Rams will start their season against Mississippi College on September 3rd.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is currently underway after a body was found Saturday night.
Body found at Albany sports complex
Drowning
1 dead in Berrien Co. drowning
Joshua Russell was charged with randomly shooting during Johnson County High School Football Game
Update: 1 charged in Johnson Co. football game shooting incident
A lightning strike caused a home to engulf in flames Tuesday night.
Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire
Three people pleaded guilty in federal court to an illegal drug ring that was responsible for...
3 plead guilty in Lee Co. drug bust

Latest News

VSU head football coach Jackson is new at the helm but a few of his seniors were a part of the...
VSU kicked off fall camp under first year head coach Tremaine Jackson
Grant's family and friends celebrated his signing to Shorter University
Sherwood Christian basketball star joins sister at Shorter University
Canes head coach Aaron Coombs instructs campers during their prospect camp
Canes host prospects for annual camp
Albany State held their football camp where over 100 high school prospects from South Georgia,...
Golden Rams football camp has record setting numbers in attendance