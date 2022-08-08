First Alert Weather
Scattered PM Showers & T-storms until a cold front arrives
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Good rain chances stick around all work week long. Temperatures will be near to slightly below average with typical high humidity for August. An early season cold front arrives this weekend. That should cool temps down into the upper 80s in the afternoon and upper 60s in the morning. Humidity levels come down as do rain chances.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
