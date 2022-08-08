Ask the Expert
Scattered PM Showers & T-storms until a cold front arrives
So we're starting off this morning in the low 70s. We're going to see partly to mostly cloudy skies will top off around 90 But the showers and storms start to t
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Good rain chances stick around all work week long. Temperatures will be near to slightly below average with typical high humidity for August. An early season cold front arrives this weekend. That should cool temps down into the upper 80s in the afternoon and upper 60s in the morning. Humidity levels come down as do rain chances.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

