Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Death investigation underway in Arlington

On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin...
On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin Harris, 21, was found shot to death in his home.(Gray Media)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Arlington, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin Harris, 21, was found shot to death in his home.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a shooting incident on Wood Valley Road SW where Harris was found.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Early County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 723-3577 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080, the GBI anonymous tip line at (1-800) 597-8477 or by going online.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is currently underway after a body was found Saturday night.
Body found at Albany sports complex
Drowning
1 dead in Berrien Co. drowning
Joshua Russell was charged with randomly shooting during Johnson County High School Football Game
Update: 1 charged in Johnson Co. football game shooting incident
A lightning strike caused a home to engulf in flames Tuesday night.
Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire
Aug. 8 marks one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was tragically killed as a result of...
One year later, Nigel Brown’s memory lives on; homicide still under investigation

Latest News

Aug. 8 marks one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was tragically killed as a result of...
One year later, Nigel Brown’s memory lives on; homicide still under investigation
Director discusses state of GHSA sports
Director discusses state of GHSA sports
Attorney General sets up gang prosecution set up
Attorney General sets up gang prosecution
WALB
One year later, Nigel Brown’s memory lives on; homicide still under investigation