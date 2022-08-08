Death investigation underway in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Arlington, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin Harris, 21, was found shot to death in his home.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a shooting incident on Wood Valley Road SW where Harris was found.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Early County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 723-3577 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080, the GBI anonymous tip line at (1-800) 597-8477 or by going online.

