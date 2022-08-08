Ask the Expert
CAUGHT ON CAM: Robbers make off with more than $2 million in jewelry, police say

By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – Have you seen these men?

A video released by the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers caught the four of them in a criminal act.

Police said they were stealing jewelry from a store in the Bronx, coming into the shop and using a hammer to break through the display cases, while collecting jewelry pieces.

They got away with more than $2 million worth of merchandise, according to police.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

