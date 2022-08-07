Ask the Expert
Thomasville Humane Society kicks off free adoption month

By Lenah Allen
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -Puppy love was felt everywhere Saturday as the Thomasville Humane Society kicked off its free adoption month with the Clear the Shelter event.

This was the first time Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society is hosting the Clear the Shelter event. The event is a nationwide initiative that takes away the barrier of an adoption fee.

The shelter plans to make Clear the Shelter an annual event.
The shelter plans to make Clear the Shelter an annual event.(walb)

“In the month of August, shelters swell in population, it’s kind of the busiest season of the year and we have more animals in house than any other time of the year,” said Chandler Giddes, executive director of the Thomasville Humane Society.

Before doors opened for the event, the shelter had 102 dogs and 37 cats. Those numbers have lowered as 46 adoptions took place at the event.

Some residents, like Ellisia Marshall, even left with both a dog and a cat. One of their newest additions is named Snowball.

Marshall was originally looking for a larger dog but was drawn to her new addition Snowball.
Marshall was originally looking for a larger dog but was drawn to her new addition Snowball.(walb)

“It feels good. We have a small zoo already with a couple more animals and we had a dog but earlier this year we had to have her put to sleep, so bringing home a new puppy, the kids will be very excited,” she said.

But some animals like Sugar Plum who have been in the shelter for over 400 days are still waiting for their fur ever home.

Sugar Plum is a pit bull mix still searching for a fur ever home.
Sugar Plum is a pit bull mix still searching for a fur ever home.(walb)

”She is a bulldog mix. She is one of the most happiest here at the shelter. It helps us a lot to get these dogs out, especially her breed because they are one of the most, I wouldn’t say disliked but they’re not one of the recommended breeds,” said Kimberly Cain, Thomasville Humane Society caretaker specialist.

Free pet adoptions will go on until August 31. Anyone can visit the shelter to help out a pet in need.

