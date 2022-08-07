Ask the Expert
Lady Trojans look to prove doubters wrong in 2022

By Kyle Logan
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Up in Leesburg, the 2022 softball season is officially underway for the Lady Trojans from Lee County.

The team looks a lot different this fall, five seniors have exited after leading Lee County to 21 wins and a postseason berth a year ago.

Despite that, head coach Dwayne Suggs says his group is hungry and the ladies are ready to hit the field this weekend.

The goal is to prove they are still one of the best programs in the state.

”We’re reaching to get out and see you know what we’ve done this summer, to where it’s taken us too and kind of see where we are at and see what we need to work on going forward,” says Suggs. “I think they’ve got a point to prove, they feel like they haven’t had a very good summer. I think they’ve got a little chip on their shoulder now and I think they are ready to come back and work real, real hard and like I said just getting better each day and go out and prove a point. That hey, we’re going to be much better than most people thought we were going to be.”

Lee County opens their season Saturday against Northside.

