ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A high-pressure system to our west will drive in a little bit of dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere over portions of South Georgia through Monday. What does mean for us? Well, this could help reduce rain chances on Monday. However, we will have plenty of moisture for showers and thunderstorms to still appear in the region. We could see some stronger downbursts as well, which means that winds could be fairly powerful with some of these storms. Rainfall rates will remain fairly high leading to the potential for some isolated to scattered flash flooding. As we keep those rain chances, temperatures will be in the low 90s in some areas with low temperatures overnight falling around the low 70s.

For the rest of the week, there will be a fairly wet pattern in place. As we do keep a deep layer of tropical moisture overhead and adding a trough will destabilize the atmosphere for more shower and thunderstorm chances. Winds will be out of the south to southwest and steering flow will remain fairly weak which may lead to very slow-moving storms. There is also no break in sight as a another strong trough quickly drops into the region into the weekend. The threats will remain fairly consistent all week long with gusty winds, small hail, and also some heavy rainfall being the main threats. Isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out with all that moisture in the atmosphere and slow-moving storms. Temperatures for the long-range period will be in the upper 80s to the low 90s along with increased cloud cover that added shower and thunderstorm chances.

In the tropics, A disturbance is still being watched in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa. This storm system is forecasted so far to form within the next five days and has a 40% chance as of Sunday. We will see where it goes from here. Stay tuned.

