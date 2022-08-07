Albany’s “Meet the City” event draws in community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday Dougherty residents learned about resources the city of Albany offers.

The “Meet the City” event included law enforcement and government agencies that are hiring.

" At the Meet the City event there are a lot of ways people are using it provide value for themselves,” said Shenika Thornton, an Albany resident.

The City of Albany plans to make this an annual event (WALB)

Thornton said she used the event to get to know the people that keep her family safe. Thornton is also in the job market.

“A good job. A good paying job and something I can stick with,” Thornton said.

She said getting involved in these events will make her aware of opportunities and connect her with the right people.

“It’ll come along because right now I’ve got so much,” Thornton said.

Sherrie Love True, another Albany resident used the event to advocate for more resources.

“Developmental disability. What’s available? What resources? And I will say that’s what really needs to be included. We have children with autism, but you don’t see that as much,” Love True said.

She added that she appreciates the city being open about showing what they do and don’t offer.

“This is the first time I’ve heard anything like this in Albany Georgia, Dougherty County,” Love True said.

Another resident named Ira said he’s been looking to get a city job for years.

“The city has got some good opportunities here. I’ve been looking forward to getting here and it’s been a really helpful experience,” Ira said.

