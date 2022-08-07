Albany kids event raises money for school supplies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s always nice to hear about good things happening in the Good Life City.

One Albany business is trying to end gun violence in the city by hosting an event where kids can just have fun.

“I like this, and I thank them for doing it,” Bernice Toomer, an event attendee, said.

Toomer has lived in Albany all her life and said she hasn’t seen an event like this. Saturday’s event centered around kids gave out free book bags and school supplies. That along with free food, free haircuts and of course, a bouncy house.

The event was on Saturday, August 6th from 1-4pm (WALB)

Toomer said this event was needed.

“All that violence and stuff, we need to come together and do this often for the kids,” Toomer said.

Marquis Williams hosted the event next to his bar and club, Legend Lounge Club.

“We’re trying to really just get ourselves back in the community because it starts with us. These are our kids. Our future,” Williams said.

Williams said his next event will be sometime around Thanksgiving.

“This is actually our first annual event. First time but we plan on doing more,” Williams said.

He was also surprised about the support.

“Leading up to the event, I’ve gotten plenty of phone calls and texts, calls, you name it just thanking me even for the thought,” Williams said.

More than $250 in book bags and school supplies were donated.

