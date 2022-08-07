Ask the Expert
Albany community reflects on 1 year since Nigel Brown’s death

Nigel Brown was 9 years old when he was killed
Nigel Brown was 9 years old when he was killed
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On August 8, Yolander Brown will memorialize a full year since her son, Nigel, was killed in his sleep.

Since his death, Yolander has hosted many events to help spread awareness in hopes it will help find the killer and help her family with the loss. One of those was a car wash to help pay for Nigel’s funeral.

“It was really, really awesome. It was way more than I thought as far as the turnout and the donations. It was just an awesome success,” Tom Gieryic, owner of Gieryic’s Auto Repair, said.

Gieryic hosted the car wash at his business and said It raised $20,000 for Nigel’s funeral.

“All kinds of people from the community showed up. We had little kids, we had firefighters, we had policemen, we had older folks. Black, white, Hispanic, Asian came together to volunteer to help,” Gieryic said.

Gieryic always tries to find positive things in Albany.

Tom Gieryic hosted a car wash to help raise funds for Nigel's funeral.
Tom Gieryic hosted a car wash to help raise funds for Nigel's funeral.

“There’s a lot of bad things that go on and people like to put it all over Facebook. All that bad stuff but there’s a lot of good things that go on and a lot of things that aren’t posted, good people doing good things,” Gieryic said.

Rudolph Clark Jr. found a forever family through Nigel’s death. He found out that he was cousins with Yolander Brown. He was connected to the events because he was also fed up with gun violence in Albany.

“There’s so much violence going on in Albany right now. We need to come together as a community and it needs to end,” Clark said.

Rudolph Clark Jr. was by Yolander's side for many of the protests she organized.
Rudolph Clark Jr. was by Yolander's side for many of the protests she organized.

Clark went to the March for Nigel in July to celebrate his 10th birthday and also went to a peaceful protest in January to try to spread awareness about the case.

Many others stepped up to help the Brown family. Cathy Jones, an Albany resident, was by Yolander’s side days after Nigel’s death to help her through the grieving process. This is after her son was also killed by a gun.

“We are going into our fifth year of his murder. Connecting with her and her son’s mother has brought us together as sisters. We’re family,” Jones said.

Jones was able to get closure, and she wants the same for Yolander. She’s also pushing for more action.

“There’s really more the community can be doing as a whole and ensuring that his killer or killers are captured,” Jones said.

On August 8, the 1 year anniversary of Nigel’s death, Team Nigel is hosting a peaceful protest from 9 a.m.-noon at 222 Pine Avenue in Albany.

Later in the day, at 6 p.m., they will have a prayer vigil at the Floral Memorial Gardens.

