Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Youth Development Center opening in Tifton

WALB
WALB
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Anthony Bateman Youth Development Center in Tifton is on its last few finishing touches.

The center plans to open at the end of August.

It’s at the corner of 17th Street and Old Omega Road, across from Matt Wilson Elementary School.

Dr. Tonja Tift, a retired Tift County educator, has been named the center’s executive director. This is Tifton’s First ever youth development center that is centered around leading children in the community on a path of success.

“This building, this youth center here has been created to be a positive influence on children. Just being able to give them something to look forward to, to help them with the school, to expose them to different things so that we can take our youth to a positive route,” Tift said.

Kids will be able to experience everything from learning seminars to hands-on career workshops.

The building will also serve as an after-school program with other local organizations like the YMCA and Tift County Recreation Center.

In a separate room, Literacy Volunteers of Tifton-Tift County will provide remedial reading, GED and financial literacy classes.

“I’m hoping that the kids will get a chance to see that there is life outside of Tifton. And so in this building, we want to be able to bring them experiences that show them that there is life beyond Tifton,” Tift added.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at an intersection near Publix and CVS.
1 killed in Lee Co. crash
Miller County
GBI investigating Miller Co. sheriff
Barrett said she's traumatized after being attacked by a man Tuesday morning.
‘Like every time I close my eyes, I see it’: Bainbridge woman beaten in road rage incident speaks out
The family of Albert Little, 69, said they have not heard from him for several weeks. He was...
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Damon Scott was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with battery.
1 charged in Bainbridge store employee assault

Latest News

City leaders met Friday to discuss SPLOST.
City of Albany and Dougherty Co. negotiate SPLOST Split
WALB
Kinchafoonee Primary School welcomes students to ‘pre-pandemic’ first day
WALB
Lee Co. Animal Control officer rescues litter of puppies, mom from abandoned building
WALB
New Tifton youth center opening this month