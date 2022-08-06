Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the vehicle they were in.(KHOU via CNN Newsource)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A toddler is dead after a tragic crash in Houston Friday.

It happened after a cement truck careened off an overpass and landed on a car.

Police say four people were in the car when the truck landed on it, two adults and 22-month-old twins.

The cement truck driver was a 36-year-old woman who police say did not show any signs of intoxication.

A preliminary investigation shows that she attempted to slow the vehicle down before it went over the overpass.

Authorities believe slick roadways may have caused the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at an intersection near Publix and CVS.
1 killed in Lee Co. crash
Barrett said she's traumatized after being attacked by a man Tuesday morning.
‘Like every time I close my eyes, I see it’: Bainbridge woman beaten in road rage incident speaks out
Miller County
GBI investigating Miller Co. sheriff
Three people pleaded guilty in federal court to an illegal drug ring that was responsible for...
3 plead guilty in Lee Co. drug bust
National Night Out was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dougherty Co. police announce ‘National Night Out’ plans

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems’ drug price controls
The Mall of America reopened Friday with extra security after a shooting on Thursday. (WCCO,...
Mall of America increases security after shooting, lockdown
Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday,...
Taiwan says China military drills appear to simulate attack
Members of the Dnipro-1 regiment carry logs to fortify their position near Sloviansk, Donetsk...
Ukrainian unit digs in for Russian assault on eastern city