Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A lightning strike caused a home built in the 1800s to burn to the ground in Terrell County, Tuesday night.

Fortunately, no one was home, according to State Farm Insurance Agent Karen Cohilas.

“The homeowner will be able to replace some things with his insurance coverage. But some things, like memories, even money can’t replace,” Cohilas said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.