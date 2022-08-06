Ask the Expert
Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire

A lightning strike caused a home to engulf in flames Tuesday night.
A lightning strike caused a home to engulf in flames Tuesday night.(Karen Cohilas)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A lightning strike caused a home built in the 1800s to burn to the ground in Terrell County, Tuesday night.

Fortunately, no one was home, according to State Farm Insurance Agent Karen Cohilas.

“The homeowner will be able to replace some things with his insurance coverage. But some things, like memories, even money can’t replace,” Cohilas said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

