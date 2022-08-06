Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Shots fired near Johnson Co. football game

Generic image
Generic image(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A high school football game between Wilcox and Johnson Counties became scary when shots rang out close by, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened adjacent to the football field and that the sole gunman was caught immediately after it happened.

Shots were fired into the sky and there were no reported injuries.

Deputies said they’re not releasing the shooter’s name as the investigation is still ongoing.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office would like to announce that on Friday August 5, 2022, a shooting occurred during the...

Posted by Johnson Co. Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 5, 2022

Anyone with any additional information concerning the incident should call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-864-4003.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barrett said she's traumatized after being attacked by a man Tuesday morning.
‘Like every time I close my eyes, I see it’: Bainbridge woman beaten in road rage incident speaks out
It happened at an intersection near Publix and CVS.
1 killed in Lee Co. crash
Three people pleaded guilty in federal court to an illegal drug ring that was responsible for...
3 plead guilty in Lee Co. drug bust
Miller County
GBI investigating Miller Co. sheriff
Victor Alexander Carter, 38, is wanted for aggravated assault second degree criminal damage to...
Law enforcement looking for Albany man on several assault, stalking warrants

Latest News

A lightning strike caused a home to engulf in flames Tuesday night.
Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire
Drowning
1 dead in Berrian Co. drowning
WALB
City of Albany and Dougherty Co. negotiate SPLOST Split
City leaders met Friday to discuss SPLOST.
City of Albany and Dougherty Co. negotiate SPLOST Split