Shots fired near Johnson Co. football game

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A high school football game between Wilcox and Johnson Counties became scary when shots rang out close by, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened adjacent to the football field and that the sole gunman was caught immediately after it happened.

Shots were fired into the sky and there were no reported injuries.

Deputies said they’re not releasing the shooter’s name as the investigation is still ongoing.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office would like to announce that on Friday August 5, 2022, a shooting occurred during the... Posted by Johnson Co. Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 5, 2022

Anyone with any additional information concerning the incident should call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-864-4003.

