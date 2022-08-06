ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia has plenty of moisture, an unstable air mass, and a high-pressure system that was dominating has weakened across southwest Georgia. This will allow enough energy in the atmosphere to provide for more showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend. At times these storms will produce heavy rainfall, flooding, and also an opportunity for some dangerous lightning. Sunday is going to keep those same threats as showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. Highs for the day will be in the low 90s. Temperatures at times will feel like the triple digits especially during the afternoon while low temperatures will fall into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies Sunday night.

Starting Monday, there will be opportunities for showers and thunderstorms each day as we have plenty of moisture in the long-range forecast. An area of high pressure will develop to our eat and this will allow a few disturbances to be redirected to SWGA. What does that mean for us? This could lead to a series of cold fronts sagging southward towards the area providing another focus for shower and thunderstorm development. The good news is with an increased chance for rain, temperatures stay in the lower end upper 80s, and low 90s As we get into the end of next week. This should also prevent any oppressive heat index temperatures in the triple digits.

As far as tropical development is concerned we do see a system that is coming out of Africa tonight going early into Sunday now right now where the environment isn’t really conducive to anything. So the next 48 hours not expecting any development. However, it looks like within the next five days there is a low 30% chance of development on that next system. We will be keeping our eyes and updating you on where that system goes from here.

