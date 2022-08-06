Ask the Expert
1 dead in Berrian Co. drowning

Drowning
Drowning(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALAPHA, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a reported drowning incident that happened Friday, according to Berrian County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7 p.m., deputies said four men were swimming at the 135 bridge, a popular swim spot on the Alapaha River.

One man fell into a hole, panicked and went under the water.

Deputies said the other men tried to help him but couldn’t.

Law enforcement from Berrien and Atkinson Counties and DNR dive teams searched all Friday night and Saturday morning.

Terry Daniels, 26, was later discovered and pronounced dead.

