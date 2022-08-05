Ask the Expert
Wildcats will have a new look in the secondary

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The wildcats were dealing with heat and lighting delays on Thursday afternoon,

but they have been getting after it the past few days.

They lost some key pieces in the secondary which includes Jadarian Rhym, who’s now an Auburn Tiger, and Isaiah Holland who’s now a Georgia State Panther.

However, head coach Shelton Felton is confident in this new group.

Valdosta head football coach Shelton Felton said they won't have a lot of great individuals on the backend, but they will have a better unit overall(WALB)

“We lost a lot of good guys all around on defense. But I expect Tim Roberson to step up. Khalil Molei, he’s a 10th grader, really high on him. Charlie Porter is a going to be aa full time starter, Jamil Baker, we think he should play great ball. It’s a couple of other guys but as a unit we don’t have a bunch of great individuals like we did last year but we have a great unit and those guys will play together and go through the growing pains, I think we’ll be really good in the secondary” said Felton.

The wildcats will open up at home against North Miami on August 19th.

