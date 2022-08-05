Weekend rain but not a washout

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A rather hot and mostly dry end to the week. Isolated showers dotted across SGA Friday afternoon. A few more areas of rain are likely early evening otherwise rather quiet.

For the weekend rain chances rise. Saturday morning sunshine gives way to scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Not a washout but the beginning of an active weather pattern. Rain chances rise Sunday and hold through next week with showers likely each afternoon and evening.

Otherwise near average temperatures are on tap as highs drop from the mid to low 90s while lows hold steady low-mid 70s.

In the tropics, no development is expected over the next 5 days. Despite a lull in the season we’re nearing the active period which peaks September 10.

