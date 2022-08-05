Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Weekend rain but not a washout

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A rather hot and mostly dry end to the week. Isolated showers dotted across SGA Friday afternoon. A few more areas of rain are likely early evening otherwise rather quiet.

For the weekend rain chances rise. Saturday morning sunshine gives way to scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Not a washout but the beginning of an active weather pattern. Rain chances rise Sunday and hold through next week with showers likely each afternoon and evening.

Otherwise near average temperatures are on tap as highs drop from the mid to low 90s while lows hold steady low-mid 70s.

In the tropics, no development is expected over the next 5 days. Despite a lull in the season we’re nearing the active period which peaks September 10.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at an intersection near Publix and CVS.
1 killed in Lee Co. crash
Miller County
GBI investigating Miller Co. sheriff
Barrett said she's traumatized after being attacked by a man Tuesday morning.
‘Like every time I close my eyes, I see it’: Bainbridge woman beaten in road rage incident speaks out
The family of Albert Little, 69, said they have not heard from him for several weeks. He was...
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Damon Scott was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with battery.
1 charged in Bainbridge store employee assault

Latest News

Weekend rain but not a washout
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday August 5
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Rain chances rise for the weekend