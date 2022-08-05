WALB’s general manager talks need for more officials for high school football games

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The State of Georgia needs more officials for high school football games. That’s what the topic of a speech at the Albany Exchange Club on Friday by WALB General Manager Bruce Austin.

Austin officiates football games.

There are several reasons for the shortage. Including increased costs of officials’ uniforms, testing requirement costs and the many camps officials have to attend in order to work a game.

Austin said he believes abusive behavior by fans has discouraged people from wanting to become officials. (Source: WALB)

His message to fans?

“To have a little bit of understanding that these guys are out there to work a football game,” Austin said. “And are not there to try to influence a football game. And the more you can do to help out and understand what these officials are doing, the better,” Austin said.

If people are interested in becoming a football game official, they should get in contact with their local associations or even a head coach.

