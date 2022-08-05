Valdosta purse snatching incidents still under investigation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is still asking for people to be on the lookout for a group of men distracting women and stealing their purses.

Many people in Valdosta told WALB News 10 that most of the time, they feel safe. But there’s always a way to make people feel safer.

“An increase in security presence around the premises of a shopping center is always a plus. Just knowing that if something were to happen, the security officer or police officer is close would be comforting,” said Caroline McNeely, who was visiting Valdosta.

“It’s very sad and upsetting. I don’t understand why anybody would want to attack women especially just dealing with day-by-day things that women have to deal with. You should be able to go out, go shopping and feel safe. It shouldn’t have to be an issue at all,” said a Valdosta resident named Kelsie.

IDENTIFIED! These males have been identified and were last seen in Lincoln County, North Carolina. They are not... Posted by Valdosta Police Department on Thursday, August 4, 2022

Police have identified a group of men they want people to be aware of. The group, which was last seen in North Carolina, distracts someone while someone else steals their belongings. They then take the money and go buy gift cards to use your money that way. Police said this group is not from Valdosta.

CAPTURED! The females in this post were caught in the act by deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in North... Posted by Valdosta Police Department on Thursday, August 4, 2022

Two women were arrested in connection to snatching purses from elderly women in Valdosta. They were arrested in North Carolina.

VPD said they want people to be aware of their surroundings.

Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said people should be aware of their surroundings when out and about shopping. (Source: WALB)

“They’ll probably try to get in your personal space, ask you personal questions, or try to get your attention. If you do not know the person, do not stop for them. Continue what you’re doing and continue your business,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

If this ever happens to you, Manahan said bring attention to yourself. That way if you can’t get a good look at the person, maybe someone around you can.

