Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Rain chances rise for the weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday’s rain arrived late afternoon into early evening. Clusters of thunderstorms left 1-3″ of rain in isolated areas while many remained dry. Gradually clearing continues overnight.

The week ends drier with less coverage of rain with isolated showers Friday. With more sunshine it’ll be a tad hotter as highs top low-mid 90s with feels like readings around 100°.

For the weekend, the weather pattern shifts to an active one. Daily coverage 40-50% of scattered showers and thunderstorms return through next week. Not all day rain but a fairly decent chance of getting wet.

No major swing in temperatures which hold near average with lows low-mid 70s and highs low 90s until upper 80s late week.

NOAA updated the Atlantic 2022 Hurricane Season projecting a 70% likelihood of 14-21 named storms of which 6-10 could become hurricanes, including 3-6 major hurricanes. Despite a lull in the season it’s still forecast to be above average as the activity ramps up in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller County
GBI investigating Miller Co. sheriff
It happened at an intersection near Publix and CVS.
1 taken to the hospital in Lee Co. crash
The family of Albert Little, 69, said they have not heard from him for several weeks. He was...
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Damon Scott was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with battery.
1 charged in Bainbridge store employee assault
Baba's The Gathering Place is one of three new restaurants in downtown Moultrie.
3 new restaurants coming to Moultrie

Latest News

Scattered shower return for the weekend
First Alert Weather 11pm Thursday August 4
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Week ends with less rain