Rain chances rise for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday’s rain arrived late afternoon into early evening. Clusters of thunderstorms left 1-3″ of rain in isolated areas while many remained dry. Gradually clearing continues overnight.

The week ends drier with less coverage of rain with isolated showers Friday. With more sunshine it’ll be a tad hotter as highs top low-mid 90s with feels like readings around 100°.

For the weekend, the weather pattern shifts to an active one. Daily coverage 40-50% of scattered showers and thunderstorms return through next week. Not all day rain but a fairly decent chance of getting wet.

No major swing in temperatures which hold near average with lows low-mid 70s and highs low 90s until upper 80s late week.

NOAA updated the Atlantic 2022 Hurricane Season projecting a 70% likelihood of 14-21 named storms of which 6-10 could become hurricanes, including 3-6 major hurricanes. Despite a lull in the season it’s still forecast to be above average as the activity ramps up in the coming weeks.

