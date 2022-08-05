Nottingham Way widening project for new Aldi to begin this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The paving phase of a widening project for a new grocery store in Albany will begin on Sunday.

Jim Boyd Construction will start paving Nottingham Way for the new Aldi grocery store.

“During the construction, either the two outside lanes or the two inside lanes of Nottingham Way from Ledo Road to the movie theater entrance will be closed at a time,” city officials said in a release.

The work is set to begin at 2 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 5 p.m.

“Drivers should expect delays and use caution when driving in the area while it is under construction,” city officials said.

