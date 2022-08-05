Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say

Christopher Bartley, 48, is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three...
Christopher Bartley, 48, is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.

Bartley was charged with harboring a runaway juvenile, false impersonation of a peace officer, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police said Bartley had told the girl that he was a former Tulsa police officer and current U.S. Marshal, neither of which were true.

He bonded out of jail shortly after his arrest, police said.

At the end of June, Bartley was found a second time with the same 16-year-old girl. She was returned home to her family. Police did not clarify if Bartley faced charges for that incident.

On July 28, Bartley was caught for a third time with the same 16-year-old girl, but this time, the two were found in California.

The situation unfolded when Bartley contacted the Newport Beach Police Department asking about homeless outreach programs. When officers met with him, they became suspicious of the situation. They found the 16-year-old girl with Bartley and discovered that Bartley had warrants in Oklahoma from a missing court date.

Police said Bartley was arrested in California and charged with harboring a juvenile runaway, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and sex crimes involving a minor.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department jail records, Bartley is being held on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 17.

Tulsa police said Bartley will be extradited back to Oklahoma soon. The teen girl was placed in protective custody in California and will be reunited with her family again.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at an intersection near Publix and CVS.
1 killed in Lee Co. crash
Miller County
GBI investigating Miller Co. sheriff
Barrett said she's traumatized after being attacked by a man Tuesday morning.
‘Like every time I close my eyes, I see it’: Bainbridge woman beaten in road rage incident speaks out
The family of Albert Little, 69, said they have not heard from him for several weeks. He was...
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Damon Scott was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with battery.
1 charged in Bainbridge store employee assault

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
An armored truck security guard was shot and another guard was injured Thursday at a casino...
Armored truck security guard critically injured in shootout at casino
Jim Boyd Construction will start paving Nottingham Way for the new Aldi grocery store.
Nottingham Way widening project for new Aldi to begin this weekend
Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa,...
7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire; criminal probe underway
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies