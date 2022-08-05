‘Like every time I close my eyes, I see it’: Bainbridge woman beaten in road rage incident speaks out

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A vape shop employee is searching for resources to help her heal after she experienced a traumatic experience.

Cora Barrett, the 19-year-old victim who was badly beaten in a road rage incident, said her wounds go far deeper than the surface.

“Like every time I close my eyes, I see it. Like every time I lay down, I like to feel it on my face. Like I can vividly see everything that happened,” she said.

A bruised eye socket, swollen jawline, dislocated finger and scratches on her chest are what Barratt is left with to remind her of the assault incident that she experienced Tuesday morning.

A dislocated finger was just one of the injuries Barrett suffered from the attack. (WALB)

Her alleged attacker, Damon Scott, is now behind bars facing battery charges.

Barrett said she still fears for her life.

WALB

“I’m terrified of every stranger I see like just walking by my car, I freak out. No one should have to worry about an old man coming into a store and beating the crap out of them. I don’t even want to imagine what would have happened if he had gotten me out of the car,” Barrett said.

While Barrett’s physical injuries will heal over time, her mental and emotional state still hangs in the balance.

So, what can assault victims do to start healing within?

Bainbridge Public Safety Chief Redell Walton sees victims every day.

Walton said road rage incidents like Tuesday's normally never happen in Bainbridge. (WALB)

Walton said the victim’s assistance service through the local district attorney’s office is the best resource available that can help speed the healing process along.

“They can assist victims, even of misdemeanors, who have medical bills they have issues with or if there’s an entity or an institution that thinks they need therapy. Depending on the circumstances, they may help them with that,” he said.

For Barrett, any assistance would help her inch back to what her life was before without fear.

”It was just another day at work for me. Like, I could have never thought this would happen,” she said.

Barrett said before she can begin healing, her first step will be filing a restraining order.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.