LifeSouth in desperate need of blood donors

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Most people don’t expect to need blood. But it becomes a reality often and a surprise to some people.

LifeSouth’s Community Blood Center in Valdosta is the sole provider for South Georgia Medical Center to receive blood. And right now, the blood supply is low at emergency levels.

“Well, cancer patients, that’s an ongoing blood usage,” said Jessica Swartz, the regional manager of LifeSouth Community Center. “Their treatments usually require them to get multiple transfusions throughout their treatment, but then you have massive traumas, car accidents, and things like that. That definitely has those patients using a lot of blood.”

Jessica Swartz is the regional manager of LifeSouth Community Center in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

Swartz said they tend to reach emergency blood supply levels in the summer.

“It’s always a struggle with people who are on vacation, schools are out. So, donations do decline,” said Swartz. “It’s kind of an every year struggle during the summer and we just want the public to know that they need to come out and help out their local hospital.”

There’s a bonus that could help you pay your bills. All blood donors get a $20 gift card, and up to $40 for platelets, plasma or a double red cell. You also get the benefit of knowing you could be helping someone through a very tough time.

LifeSouth is giving out $20 e-gift cards to donors. Donors could also possibly get $40 if they donate plasma, platelets or a double red cell. (Source: WALB)

“The donations that we get regardless of what form they may be in; we have automation where the donors can come in and donate platelets,” said Swartz. “Those will go to cancer patients, but all of it. All of it. The red cells, the platelets, the plasma, all of it is utilized by cancer patients.”

If this is a way that you may want to help your community, give LifeSouth Community Center a call at (229) 219-1616 to see if you’re eligible.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.