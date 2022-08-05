Ask the Expert
Law enforcement looking for Albany man on several assault, stalking warrants

By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man in connection with aggravated assault and criminal damage charges against members of his family.

Victor Alexander Carter, 38, is wanted for aggravated assault and second degree criminal damage to property.

On June 29, a woman family member reported to police that Carter chased her vehicle down and hit her car. Incident reports state before that incident, the woman had to get a hotel room so Carter would not know where she was.

The following day on June 30, the woman reported to police that her car was vandalized and the windows completely smashed out.

Carter is described as 5′10, weighs 250 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest, a “Vic” tattoo on his right arm, a “Georgia” symbol on his left arm and on his neck.

Carter has nine active warrants for charges including aggravated stalking, battery and family violence that involve the woman family member that happened on June 28. Seven of the warrants are out of Dougherty County and the other two are out of Albany.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

