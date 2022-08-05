Ask the Expert
Kinchafoonee Primary School welcomes students to ‘pre-pandemic’ first day

Classrooms and hallways were filled this morning, but for the first time in three years, school...
By Riley Armant
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - School has started for many in Lee County. Kinchafoonee Primary School welcomed students back with open arms.

Classrooms and hallways were filled this morning, but for the first time in three years, school felt like it did before the pandemic.

No mask requirements, no virtual classes and no social distancing.

“We plan on having school as normally as possible, if possible,” Yolanda Robinson, Lee County School System public relations coordinator, said.

Robinson said they will still be following the normal CDC guidelines for COVID. But the goal for this year is to make sure that children stay in the classroom.

“As far as COVID protocols, we’re going with what the CDC is recommending. We just want to refocus on education and instruction,” Robinson said.

One other change happening this year is that there will not be any contact tracing if a student catches COVID. There is also a new app for parents called “Parent Square.”

“We’re trying to streamline our communication. We want parents to have one place to be able to look into all their children, their academics, the posts and the notifications and the calendars that teachers are posting. Before, they were looking everywhere for this,” Robinson said.

The app will also help parents keep up with their child’s education and make it easy to communicate with teachers.

