Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Film festival rolls out red carpet in Albany

Video from WALB
By Fallon Howard
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two successful filmmakers came back to their roots on Thursday and film festival organizers hope this inspires others to take their work to the big screen.

From short to feature, you can watch films like “Nine Days A Soldier” at Christian Worldview Film Festival in Albany.

“The Kendrick Brothers, Steven and Alex Kendrick are right here from Albany, Ga. And they’ve been making films out of their church, Sherwood Baptist Church, for many years,” said Phillip Telfer, founder and director of the festival.

Phillip Telfer is the founder of the Christian Worldview Film Festival.
Phillip Telfer is the founder of the Christian Worldview Film Festival.(Source: WALB)

Giving young filmmakers a platform to soar is what made Telfer start this film festival. He’s now got help from the creators of award-winning films like “Fireproof,” “Courageous” and “War Room.”

“As we were working on the films, we began to realize that many people were watching the movies resonating with the messages, the storylines and they were wanting to produce Christian films themselves,” said Stephen Kendrick, one of the filmmakers.

The film festival sets 10 core values for the week. One is embracing critique.

“We had a whole session last night about learning how to love people. Whether you’re just loving your crew, as you’re taking good care of them on a set and loving the audience that is sitting in the seats that you want to bless their lives with the art that you’re producing,” said Kendrick.

Kendrick said it truly takes a team.

“We have writers, we have directors, we have animators, we have actors, composers, all meeting working together, sharing with one another,” said Kendrick.

Stephen Kendrick is a filmmaker.
Stephen Kendrick is a filmmaker.(Source: WALB)

The faith-based films can be watched through Friday. That’s when the winners of the best films will be announced.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller County
GBI investigating Miller Co. sheriff
Baba's The Gathering Place is one of three new restaurants in downtown Moultrie.
3 new restaurants coming to Moultrie
It happened at an intersection near Publix and CVS.
1 taken to the hospital in Lee Co. crash
Damon Scott was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with battery.
1 charged in Bainbridge store employee assault
The symptoms of monkeypox, according to the CDC.
4 monkeypox cases confirmed in SWGA

Latest News

Barrett said she's traumatized after being attacked by a man Tuesday morning.
‘Like every time I close my eyes, I see it’: Bainbridge woman beaten in road rage incident speaks out
Congressman Sanford Bishop is seeking his 16th term in Congress. He spoke to the Albany Rotary...
Bishop announces projects he wants funded in 2023
The meeting Thursday lasted for several hours to bring not just awareness to the gang related...
Coffee Co. law enforcement, leaders join forces to tackle gang issues
On Monday, President Joe Biden is set to sign the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act,...
Albany veterans speak on PACT Act