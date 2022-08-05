Dougherty looks to dominate in 2022

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - At Dougherty High the Trojans are looking to build upon their Elite 8 run from a year ago.

Despite a new classification Coach Johnny Gilbert believes the team has what it takes to go far.

”I tell you what man. We come out everyday with knives and forks in our hands so we’re ready to eat. They want to go further than we did in the third round. And you know one of our goals is to win the region and win the state championship and so they’re putting in the work, they’re putting in the time, they’re putting in the effort and so now it’s just time to go out and preform.”

Putting in the work indeed. The Trojans have been going hard all summer and are eager to face up against their new Class AAA competition in the fall.

Making it as far as they did last season has them going into this season with a chip on their shoulder. Senior OL Ju-Marcus King feels they will be able to hang with the competition.

“I feel like none of the opponents we’ll face are tougher than us. We’re the ones that’s breaking ourselves. As Coach Gilbert always says you can bend but you can’t break. But 3-A region we’re coming for y’all. It’s nobody stopping Dougherty

Trojans. We coming.”

“We’re very ready. We’re locked in. Hype in the locker room everyday so let’s work,” said senior DT Antonio “AJ” Culbreth.

Dougherty will kick off the 2022 season against their Albany rival Westover.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.