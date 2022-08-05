Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Biden heading to Kentucky to see flood damage, meet families

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Kentucky on Monday to...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from last week’s devastating floods and meet with those affected.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from last week’s devastating floods and meet with those affected.

The White House announced Friday that the Bidens would join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center.

At least 37 people lost their lives in the flooding after 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain fell in just 48 hours last week in the Appalachian mountain region. The flooding also hit areas just across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia.

More than 1,300 people were rescued in the days after the storm as teams searched in boats and combed debris-clogged creekbanks. Work crews were still trying to restore power and water connections to homes, as residents look to repair their homes and lives after the floods.

Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago.

The trip will be Biden’s first trip outside of Washington since he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. He has been in isolation awaiting a negative virus test since July 30 with a rebound case of the virus.

The death toll in the flooding disaster in Kentucky is rising. (CNN, Kentucky National Guard, KY Governor's Office, WLEX, The Hindman Volunteer Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at an intersection near Publix and CVS.
1 killed in Lee Co. crash
Miller County
GBI investigating Miller Co. sheriff
Barrett said she's traumatized after being attacked by a man Tuesday morning.
‘Like every time I close my eyes, I see it’: Bainbridge woman beaten in road rage incident speaks out
The family of Albert Little, 69, said they have not heard from him for several weeks. He was...
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Damon Scott was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with battery.
1 charged in Bainbridge store employee assault

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
The cargo ship Razoni crosses the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3,...
3 more ships with grain depart Ukraine ports under UN deal
Velma Finger said she doesn’t have any real secret to longevity, but she did say she ate a lot...
Woman who finally retired at 100 celebrates 107th birthday
The remains of two children killed when the city bombed the MOVE compound in 1985 have finally...
2 girls’ remains given to family decades after Philadelphia’s MOVE bombing
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Economist: Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million