Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany runner brings home the gold

Video from WALB
By Morgan Jackson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Olympian in the making.

Marianna Wright, a rising sophomore at Monroe High School came home with the gold this week after winning the 400 meter high hurdles at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics held at Sacramento State University in California.

“I was kind of surprised when I looked at how fast I ran. And it just felt good. You know this was the last race of the season, so I was like you know I put everything I had on the track and it’s over. I’m done, " said Wright.

Wright ran her personal best of 59.88 seconds. Almost 2 seconds faster than her qualifying time.

Paul Jones, head coach of the Ruff Riders Club believes Marianna has what it takes to run at the next level.

“She’s running college times. And that’s the main thing that we run for. We trying to get better each year. We don’t just run to run. We try to find out what the colleges need and the times. And so right now she’s running D-1 times.”

Each summer Marianna continues to grow. Last summer she won the youth national championship at 14 years-old, and just a year later she is a junior Olympic national champion.

Marianna has accomplished so much at such a young age and she’s hungry for more. But what keeps her grounded are her friends, family, coaches, and younger teammates who look up to her.

“It’s very motivating me cause you know sometimes track is hard so it’s just good to have people pushing you, supporting you and telling you you can do it, said Wright.”

“Everybody on the team love her. She got that character about herself. She about business. She ain’t about all the lollygagging and you don’t find that kind of child at that age, said Jones.”

Now that summer track has come to an end, Wright is looking forward to entering her sophomore high school season and defending her state championship in the girls 300-meter hurdles.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at an intersection near Publix and CVS.
1 killed in Lee Co. crash
Miller County
GBI investigating Miller Co. sheriff
Barrett said she's traumatized after being attacked by a man Tuesday morning.
‘Like every time I close my eyes, I see it’: Bainbridge woman beaten in road rage incident speaks out
The family of Albert Little, 69, said they have not heard from him for several weeks. He was...
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Damon Scott was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with battery.
1 charged in Bainbridge store employee assault

Latest News

WALB
Albany Runner Brings Home the Gold
WEstover in pads
Westover football practices in pads
Two Westover linebackers engage in a drill during practice.
Patriots seek growth in year two under Adam Miller
FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals...
Quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games, will miss Falcons game in 2022