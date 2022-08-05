Albany proposes millage rate rollback, city residents could still see property tax increase

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany City Commission is proposing a rollback on its millage rate but city residents could still see an increase in property taxes.

The city is looking to roll back the millage rate from 9.631 mills to 9.597. This means that someone who owns a house worth $100,000, will see a property tax decrease of $1.36.

If approved, this would be the eighth consecutive year the city has rolled back its millage rate.

“The Dougherty County Commission is considering a millage rate increase that will be larger than the city’s rollback,” city officials said in a release. “If approved, city residents will still see an increase in their property taxes.”

The county is proposing a millage rate increase of 15.569 to 19.069. This means that someone who owns a house worth $100,000 will see a $134.86 property tax increase.

“If both proposals are approved, city residents will see an overall property tax increase of approximately $133.50 per $100,000,” city officials said.

Three public hearings regarding the proposed millage rate increase will be held on the following dates:

Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Monday, August 29, 2022, at 10 a.m.

The hearings will be at the Government Center, 222 Pine Avenue.

The Albany City Commission will vote on the millage rate rollback on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. during the regularly scheduled commission meeting.

